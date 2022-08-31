Tripura : Man Sentenced With Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In 2020 

NET Web Desk

A Special Court in South Tripura District has sentenced a 27-yrs-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2020; at West Muhuripur Village under Baikhora Police Station area in South Tripura District.

Identified as Joydeb Mandal – a resident of RK Ganj Village in Santirbazar; has been found guilty under Sections 376(2)(i) IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act and imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 for committing the offence.

The Investigating Officer of the case – Ruma Noatia of Baikhora Police Station noted that “On 07/02/2020 night at about 08:30 PM, accused Joydeb Mandal (27) went to stay at night in the house of the complainant at West Muhuripur under Baikhora Police Station. In the same night, accused Joydeb Mandal forcibly committed rape upon the minor daughter of the complainant.”

Its worthy to note that following thorough investigation of the case by the Investigating Officer, “the case was charge-sheeted and subsequently ended in conviction.”