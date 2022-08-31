War-On-Drugs : Manipur Police Identifies Nearly 35 Acres Of Jungle – Cleared For Suspected Poppy Cultivation In Ukhrul 

NET Web Desk

Drug consumption has become a severe issue that has engulfed all facets of society. During the past 5 years, illegal poppy cultivation has witnessed an exponential rise across the northeastern state of Manipur.

In an effort to alleviate the concerns of local populace and safeguard the lives of youth, the Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) alongwith the Ukhrul Police on Tuesday conducted a survey of poppy cultivation in the hill range of Mapithel in Ukhrul District.

During the survey, it was observed that approximately 30 to 35 acres of fresh jungle had been cleared for poppy cultivation.

In the meantime, the security forces have impounded nearly 150 bags of salt, 70 bags of diamond fertilizers, 20 bags of urea and 7 bags of poppy seeds; neatly concealed inside a hut. This concerned hut and other residences built along the field has been torched by the security forces.

Its worthy to note that the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) has identified poppy cultivated regions through satellite mapping and ground survey; and appealed the masses to cooperate with police for eliminating the malice.

Addressing a press conference at Imphal West, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) – K Meghachandra pointed-out that NAB has detected the probable regions for poppy cultivation via satellite mapping and ground survey.

He further mentioned that such regions were identified with assistance from the Advance Data Processing Research Institute (ADRIN) under Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).