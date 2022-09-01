Arunachal Governor Flags-Off ‘AKAM Motorcycle Riders’; Propagating Spirit Of Unity & Integrity 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Governor – Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) today flagged-off the AKAM Motorcycle Riders, including – Royal Enfield Rider Nabam Rana – member of Arunachal Bullet Club from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

Rana will be joining the ‘All India Motorbike Expedition’, which will be flagged off on September 9, 2022 from New Delhi. He has been selected to be amongst the 75 riders, one of the largest motorcycle expeditions in the world, under the banner of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration.

Addressing the Royal Enfield Riders of Arunachal Bullet Club, the Governor urged them to propagate the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and mentioned that “wherever the riders go they must bring about the unity and integrity of the society, state and the nation.”

Hailing Nabam Rana on his selection for the ‘All India Motorbike Expedition’ envisaging to advance nationalism, the Governor advised him to spread information about the progress of Arunachal Pradesh, its rich cultural legacy and developmental accomplishments.

He invited Nabam Rana to represent Arunachal Pradesh and promote the virtues of our people around the nation as the state’s ambassador.

Its worthy to note that the ‘All India Motorbike Expedition’ will cover all the 28 States and 8 Union Territories of India.

This 21,000 kilometers Ride is being organized in association with Sports Authority of India, Cultural Ministry of India, Fit India Movement, Art of Living among others under the theme ‘Tujhme Bharat-Mujhme Bharat’.

Shri Nabam Rana has been selected to be amongst the 75 riders of one of the largest motorcycle expeditions in the world,to be part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration to commemorate 75 years of progressive India & the glorious history of its people,culture & achievements pic.twitter.com/wziibU1RUG — Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) (@BrigMishra) September 1, 2022