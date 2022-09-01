Assam CM Launches ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022’; Effort To Support Women In Fight Against Malnutrition 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched the ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022’ at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Organized by the Women & Child Development (WCD) Department under Poshan Abhiyan, this initiative envisages to promote healthy practices and positive behaviors that could aid pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls fight malnutrition.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assam CM asserted that in line with the PM Narendra Modi’s vision to make the nation free from malnutrition, the Assam government has been implementing a variety of programmes to eradicate malnutrition and anemia from the northeastern state.

A State Project Management Group has been constituted to monitor the campaign. Besides, the Mobile application – Poshan Tracker has also been launched for the implementation of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) services.

Sarma noted this unit has been in-charge of monitoring six services under ICDS; thereby playing a crucial role in the fight against anemia among pregnant women and adolescent girls.

“As part of Poshan Maah this year, emphasis will be laid on Poshan Panchayats to create awareness on nutritious foods for women, plantation of medicinal trees through Poshan Vatika, conducting anaemia eradication camps for adolescents in tea estates, etc,” – stated the CM.

