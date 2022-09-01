Assam Government To Dispatch Team For Bringing Back ‘Joymala’; 8 Other Elephants From Tamil Nadu 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government escalated its efforts to repatriate nine elephants back to the State in the wake of the heartbreaking video that went viral showing “Joymala,” an Assamese elephant, being abused in Tamil Nadu.

In order to bring back the nine elephants including Joymala, the administration is gearing-up to send a team from the Forest Department to Tamil Nadu on September 2.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, previously posted the heartbreaking video of ‘Joymala’ being abused by her mahouts, inside the temple premises in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) – M K Yadava earlier wrote to the Chief Secretary (CS) of Tamil Nadu regarding the return of these elephants.

However, no positive response from the Tamil Nadu government halted the process of transportation of the elephants. In accordance with the same, the Assam Government has chosen to pursue legal action.

He mentioned that after more than a year of correspondence, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu had issued an order in April or May, 2022 granting permission to take away ‘Joymala’.

“However, the technical problem is that the Tamil Nadu forest department needs to take possession of the animal. We won’t be allowed to bring her, until then. If not, it will be treated as a case of robbery,” Yadava said.

“The Tamil Nadu government had requested us to bear all expenses. We asked for the bank account details for transferring worth of Rs 5 lakhs. We will subsequently cover all costs associated with securing the animal,” Yadava added.

The temple trust is been managed by the Tamil Nadu Government, but despite the court order, Joymala has not been freed.