BJP National President’s Rally Violence : Tripura Police Arrests 1; Serves Notices To 28

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 01, 2022 : Following direction of Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on initiating stringent action against the people irrespective of political colour for attacking BJP supporters on August 29 last, Tripura police have registered seven cases under different police stations against the accused persons and served notice to 28 persons involved in the attacks.

At least in 26 locations across West, Khowai and Sepahijala districts of Tripura, BJP supporters faced attacks from the TIPRA Motha supporters on their way to Khumulwng to attend Nadda’s rally on Monday last. Altogether, 36 BJP supporters sustained grievous injuries and were hospitalized. Meanwhile, CM Dr Saha visited GBP Hospital here in Agartala city on Tuesday and inquired about the health condition of injured persons. Expressing his displeasure over such political attacks, Dr Saha told media persons that such incidents will not be tolerated and directed the police to initiate action against those involved in the attacks.

According to the direction of the Chief Minister, Tripura police jumped into action and seven cases were lodged under different police stations in the West Tripura, Khowai and Sepahijala districts. The state police headquarters in a press communique informed “In connection with the rally of JP Nadda, president of BJP, some incident of attack upon BJP supporters were made and it is alleged that supporters of TIPRA-Motha attacked BJP supporters while coming to attend the rally as well as during their return journey.”

“In those incidents, some BJP supporters sustained injuries and during investigation of the seven registered cases police served notices under section 41A CrPc to 28 accused persons for further legal action, one person has been arrested and police conducting further raids to arrest others involved in these incidents” the statement reads.