COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 93 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Active Caseload Dips To 551 

Mizoram registered a total of 93 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 17.38%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 551. While, a total of 2,37,178 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 722 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 535 samples were tested on August 31, 2022, out of which 49 samples belonged to males, while 44 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,35,905. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 93 positive cases.