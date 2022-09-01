Following Hiatus Of 2-Long Years; IIT-Guwahati’s ‘Techniche’ To Be Held Offline From September 2 

NET Web Desk

The student community of IIT-Guwahati will organize its three-day Techno-Management festival – ‘Techniche’ offline from Friday, after holding it virtually for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will display a variety of inventions, lecture sessions by experts and entertainment events.

Considered as one of the largest Techno-Management Fests across the nation, the 24th edition of ‘Techniche’ will be inaugurated by the member of NITI Aayog – Dr V K Saraswat.

According to a press release issued by the organizing team on Thursday, TechExpo – a flagship event, will feature innovators from across the nation; to showcase their scientific and technological concepts.

These projects will be evaluated by subject matter experts, including – academicians, scientists, businesspeople, public figures, and Nobel laureates.

In-depth seminars on cutting-edge subjects including artificial intelligence, the internet of things, app development, and cloud computing will be held over the course of three days by Techniche. These workshops are ensured to aid all attendees in their future endeavours.

The management conference – Nexus, aims to provide comprehensive understanding of the corporate world; through keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and contests, as well as networking opportunities and lunches with business leaders.

One of the significant aspects of the fest will feature three days of entertaining, exhilarating, and thrilling tournaments and games; including contests between the finest players in the nation.

The Virtual Industry Tour, which aims to recreate the atmosphere of a real industry within the constraints of a small auditorium, will be presented by Techniche for the first time.

A free session called “Arthashastra” will be held in partnership with the college’s Finance and Economics Club to boost participants’ financial awareness among the participants.

Meanwhile, a robotics competition, ‘Escalade,’ has been organized where participants will make robots to perform a specified task.

A hackathon called ‘Overflow’ will also be conducted; in which participants will be required to create a game using Javascript.

In addition, an electronics-based circuit design competition called Emulate will also be held, along with a Quizathon on science and technology-based topics.