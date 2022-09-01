IAS Official – VB Pathak Appointed As Chief Secretary Of Sikkim 

NET Web Desk

The Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Development Commissioner, Planning & Development Department with additional charge of Finance Department – Vijay Bhushan Pathak, IAS has been appointed as the Chief Secretary (CS) of Sikkim with effect from September 1, 2022.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel; the decision has been undertaken to fill the post left vacant following the retirement of SC Gupta on August 31, 2022.

“He shall continue to hold the charge of Finance Department and shall relinquish the charge of Development Commissioner, Planning & Development Department,” – the order further reads.

Its worthy to note that VB Pathak is a 1990 batch IAS Officer of Sikkim cadre.