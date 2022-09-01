Meghalaya CM Lays Foundation Stone For ‘Williamnagar Urban Water Supply Project’ 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs – Kaushal Kishore today laid the foundation-stone for the ‘Williamnagar Urban Water Supply Project’ under Phase I of AMRUT 2.0; in East Garo Hills.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Public Health & Engineering (PHE) – Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and the Williamnagar legislator – Marcuise N Marak.

Sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at an estimated cost of Rs 121 crores, this project will cover nearly 7229 households under Phase-I. The concerned project envisages to meet the growing water requirements of the area till 2050.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Today we laid foundation for the Williamnagar Urban Water Supply Project under Phase I of AMRUT 2.0. Glad to have Hon’ble MoS for @MoHUA_India, Sh. @mp_kaushal, PHE Minister, Sh. @ReniktonLyngdoh, MLA, Sh. @marcuisemarak together with us today.”

“Sanctioned at ₹121 Crores, the project will cover 7229 households in Phase 1. With the growing population through the years, the project envisages to meet the growing water requirements of the area. We dedicate this endeavour to the people” – he further added.