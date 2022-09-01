Meghalaya DGP Flags-Off BSF Bike-Borne ‘Daredevils’ Expedition Team 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence under the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya – Lajja Ram Bishnoi today flagged-off a motorcycle rally from BSF Headquarters at Mawpat to New Delhi.

The 30-member BSF bike-borne ‘Daredevils’ team incorporates of 15 members from BSF ‘Janbaaz’ (men’s motorcycle team) and 15 from BSF ‘Seema Bhawani’ (women’s motorcycle team). This team will traverse on a 2,797 kms-long bike expedition over the next 16 days; therefore culminating on September 16.

The team will cross through various cities : Guwahati-Dhubri-Siliguri-Maldah-Krishanagar-Kolkata-Durgapur-Hazaribagh-Varanasi-Prayagraj-Kanpur-Agra and finally culminating in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Meghalaya DGP stated that “the rally will propagate the spirit of national integration and patriotism among countrymen. It will also boost the morale of the youths of the nation and encourage them to join the BSF forces.”

Meanwhile, Bishnoi asserted that the rally will also raise awareness on drug abuse.

He further noted that the rally will showcase various events, like – short films on BSF, awareness on drugs and programmes to draw attention from the youths to join BSF forces.

“The BSF expedition team will also interact with school children and youths of the nation en-route and raise awareness on the role and task of BSF, which is the largest border guiding force in the world,” – he added.