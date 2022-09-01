Meghalaya Government Decides To Relocate Dalit Sikhs Of ‘Harijan Colony’ To Existing SMB Quarters 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government has decided to relocate 342 families residing along the Sweepers’ Colony or Harijan Colony at Them Iew Mawlong into the existing official quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB).

This decision has been undertaken during a meeting chaired by the Meghalaya Deputy CM – Prestone Tynsong with officials of the state Urban Affairs Department, SMB officials and Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) in presence of the Urban Affairs Minister – Sniawbhalang Dhar on August 31.

“We have chosen to relocate the 342 families of Sweepers’ Colony from Them Iew Mawlong to the SMB’s current quarters, which are located directly across from the head of the Opposition’s quarters,” – asserted Tynsong.

The Urban Affairs Department has been told to bring all the relevant building plans, drawings, and cost estimates for the new quarters.

Tynsong continued regarding the state government’s choice to develop flats on the 2.5 acres of property.

“We will demolish the old units and construct a flat system of 5 or 7 stories, in accordance with the regulations of Meghalaya Development Urban Authority (MUDA),” he stated.

He added that the Department has been given one and a half months, to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of the new housing apartments.