Mizoram Exports Pineapples To Haryana 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Agriculture Minister – C. Lalrinsanga today flagged off 15.7 metric tons of pineapple from Ch. Saprawnga Truck Terminal in Rangvamual, Aizawl.

These pineapples – products of the Tuichangral Organic Farmer Producer Company Ltd (a conglomerate organization of 8 villages, incorporating of 500 farmers) will be sent to Sonipat, Haryana and other North Indian States.

Addressing the flagging-off ceremony, the Agriculture Minister expressed immense gratitude towards the Service Providers of Agri & Allied Sector, who have undertaken the initiative in exporting these organic products.

“India has one of the largest consumer markets, and if farmers are given the opportunity to produce enough to export; it can be a great booster for the State’s economy,” – Lalrinsanga stated.

Its worthy to note that the Tuichangral Organic Farmer Producer Company Limited was established in 2021, under the Central Sector Scheme – Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER).

An agreement was previously signed between Mission Organic Mizoram, PMU and Clover Organic Private Limited of Dehradun as the service provider to export pineapples produced by eight villages – Tlangpui, Tlangmawi, Khawhai, Lungtan, Vangtlang, Sialhawk, Chalrang and New Chalrang.

The effort was undertaken, after these bodies learnt about the hardships faced by the cultivators of these hamlets in selling their produce.

In accordance with the same, they immediately contacted Surifresh Extract Private Limited of Haryana’s Sonipat; and agreed to work on further pacts to export more pineapples.