Mizoram : Fire & Emergency Services Department Registered 105 Fire Incidents Till July 2022

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Home Minister – Lalchamliana today inaugurated the ’50th Anniversary Souvenir’ of the Fire & Emergency Services, in commemoration of their 50th Anniversary celebrations at F&ES Headquarters in Hunthar, Aizawl.

Speaking at the event, Lalchamliana commended the aptness of the department in dealing with emergency situations despite lacking personnel, and stated that the department religiously carries out Fire Safety Awareness to the public through live demonstrations and leaflets.

The Minister added that in 2022, the Fire and Emergency Services had concluded fire safety audit in 24 government buildings, 21 heritage buildings, 6 institutions, 21 nursing homes and hospitals, and other buildings of significance bringing the total audit number to 79.

Established in 1972, the Fire & Emergency Services currently holds 183 staffs in 14 Fire Stations; and plans to set-up new stations at the three new districts – Khawzawl, Hnahthial and Saitual.

The department recorded 192 fire incidents in 2019, 214 in 2020, 318 in 2021 and 105 fire incidents till July of this year.

A Project Proposal worth of Rs 4,725 lakhs for Expanding/Strengthening and Modernization of Fire Service of the state of Mizoram, under the 15th Finance Commission Grant-in-Aid for the year 2020-2025 has also been submitted.

Fire Department can be contacted at 101 and Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) can be contacted at 112.