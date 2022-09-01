Senior IAS Official – Paban Kumar Borthakur; Takes Charge As New Chief Secretary Of Assam 

NET Web Desk

The senior IAS official – Paban Kumar Borthakur on Thursday took charge as the new Chief Secretary of Assam. He replaced Jishnu Barua, who retired from service on Wednesday.

Borthakur, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was serving as the additional chief secretary to the state government in the transformation and development, cultural affairs and tourism departments. He oversees the Assam Administrative Tribunal as its Chairman.

For a period of two years or until further orders, Barua will continue as the chairman of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “Working closely with Chief Secretary Shri Jishnu Barua, known for his efficient way of doing things, was a delightful experience. The IAS officer had an illustrious career spanning 3 decades in public service. On his last day at office, I wish him good health & happiness.”