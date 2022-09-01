Sikkim : Indian Army Rescues 74 Tourists, Stranded In Landslide Caused By Glacial Lake Burst At Yumthang Valley 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army has rescued 74 tourists, including women and children, who were stranded in a massive landslide, caused by the glacial lake burst in Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim.

According to a defence release, no casualties were reported due to the natural catastrophe.

Based on specific inputs about the occurrence of this massive landslide almost 19 kms away from Yumthang Valley, the troops of the Striking Lion Division, Trishakti Corps on Wednesday immediately rescued to the spot and rescued the stranded tourists.

Meanwhile, eight tourist vehicles also got stuck due to the landslide, following which a footpath was created with wooden planks and ropes and a human chain was formed to rescue the tourists.

The stranded tourists were escorted to safe located, and provided with food & requisite medical treatment.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the troop wrote “#WeCare Troops of #StrikingLionDivision #TrishaktiCorps rescue tourists stranded in landslide due to #glacial lake burst in #YumthangValley North #Sikkim. 74 Tourists including women & children escorted to safe place, provided food & medical care.”