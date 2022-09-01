Tripura : 11-Days-Long MSSSKA 3.0 To Start From September 5; Targets Over 11 Lakh Children

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 01, 2022 : An 11-day long special programme of Mukhyamantri Sustho Shaishob, Sustho Kaishore Abhiyan (MSSSKA) 3.0 in all eight districts of Tripura will be held from September 5 to 15 next.

In a press conference at Agartala on Thursday morning, Mission Director Subhasish Das of NHM Tripura said that the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha will inaugurate the MSSSKA 3.0 on September 05 at the premises of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city and it will continue till September 15 next. This third phase of abhiyan is a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. MSSSKA-3.0 will be implemented in collaboration with the department of Health & Family Welfare Department, School Education department, Higher Education Department and Social Welfare and Social Education Department with technical assistance from the development partner.

“Based on the key learnings and experiences from the remodeled programme implementation approach practiced in September 2021 (MSSSKA-1.0) and March 2022 (MSSSKA-2.0), state government decided to continue a mixed approach of joint implementation of National Deworming Day (NDD), Iron Folic Acid (IFA) Supplementation, Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF), Poshan Abhiyaan, Social Awareness and Actions to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS), Tetanus and Diphtheria Vaccination (TD10 and TD16) programmes under the banner of MSSSKA 3.0 from September 5-15, 2022 across all eight districts in the state”, he added.

Mission Director said “In a mixed approach (school/anganwadis and community-based door-to-door), the drug and supplements will be administered and distributed as per the administration protocol to the targeted children and adolescents between 0 to 19 years. From September 5-8, 2022 will be institution-based which include- schools, Anganwadis, degree colleges, Technical, ITI etc. by teachers, Anganwadi workers, Nodal person, ANM, MPW, respectively. From 9-15 September, 2022 for a community-based door-to-door administration or distribution will be done by ASHA, Anganwadi workers and ANM or MPW or CHO etc., respectively. Community-based mode to include household visits and camps in hard-to reach pockets like brick kiln sites, tea plantation sites, urban slums, orphanages, private coaching institutes etc.”

He also said “The target for MSSSKA 3.0 is 10.91 lakh children and adolescent targeted in the age group between 1-19 years under National Deworming Day (NDD) program, 11.10 lakh children and adolescent targeted in the age group between 6 months-19 years under Iron Folic Acid (IFA) supplementation program, 3.04 lakh children targeted in the age group between 0-5 years under Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) Program, 3.71 lakh children targeted to measure height and weight in the age group between 0-6 years under Poshan Abhiyaan, Key message on Pneumonia focussing on prevention and treatment aspect will be provided parents and care-givers of Children between 0-59 months in Community or Village level and in Primary and middle schools during sessions under Social Awareness & Actions to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS). 75,740 children in the age of 10 years and 79,800 adolescents in the age of 16 years will be targeted to administer Td 10 and Td 16 vaccination respectively.”