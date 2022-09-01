Tripura SFI Submits Memorandum To SP; Demands Immediate Action Against Rape-Culprits & Drug Trade

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 01, 2022 : The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), students’ wing of CPIM in Tripura on Thursday submitted a memorandum on four point charter of demands to the West Tripura district’s Superintendent of Police Bogati Jagadeeswar Reddy at Police Headquarter premises here in Agartala city.

SFI state president Suleman Ali alleged that the police administration in West Tripura district are playing a partisan role in discharging their duties and arrest the accused persons involved in various crimes upon students and initiate immediate action against drug sellers and consumers across the district.

He said “On Thursday last i.e. August 25, BJP leader and vice-president of OBC Morcha of Khayerpur mandal Bhulan Ghosh entered a house at Briddhanagar area in Ranirbazar and tried to rape a college girl. On the same day, the victim girl filed an FIR with Ranirbazar police station after reporting the entire incident. Till today, 165 hours i.e. 7 days passed off, but the police have not yet arrested the accused BJP leader Bhulan Ghosh. Additionally, the victim student and her family are being threatened by the BJP party to drop the case.”

“The state government is flying the campaign lantern with the slogan ‘Neshmukt Tripura’. However, in recent years, drug trade and addiction of narcotic substances have become widespread in the entire state. A few days back, the Chief Minister himself admitted that behind the slogan of ‘Neshamukt Tripura’, there is actually a ‘Nesha-Yukt Tripura’ going on. The future of the students and youth of a section of the society is going to be destroyed by being addicted to drugs which will lead the whole state to serious danger in the future. It is very important to control it now. But, it appears that the leaders of the ruling party are involved in this drug trade. The citizens of the state alleged that the police administration knowing everything is not taking strict action against the criminals involved in the drug trade”, he added.

Citing the four-point charter of demands, Suleman said “BJP leader Babul Ghosh accused of torturing and raping a college girl in Ranirbazar Bridhnagar area should be immediately arrested and punished according to law; BJP leader Chandan Saha, who was arrested in the case of torturing and raping a minor girl student in Nabagram Higher Secondary School, should be punished according to law; Police administration should take strict action against drug trade across the state. Awareness campaign against drug addiction should be increased; and Incidents of murder, terrorism, theft, robbery, robbery, rape, violence against women are constantly happening in the state. The civil society of the entire state including the student society is terrified.”