Tripura : TREDA Recognized As ‘Best Performing State Nodal Agency In NE Region’ 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 01, 2022 : Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also the minister in-charge of Power department on Thursday received the award from the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States for ‘Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency’ (TREDA) as the “Best Performing State Nodal Agency” in North Eastern region of India.

In a social media post, Deputy Chief Minister Dev Varma wrote, “Congratulations to Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) under my Power department for being awarded Best Performing State Nodal Agency in NE Region”.

He also said “TREDA has implemented many projects in the remotest corners of the state under ‘Gramin Bazaar Aalok Jyoti Prakalpa’ lighting up by solar village markets taking ease of doing business to the remote areas, providing drinking water through solar pumps, solar irrigation pumps, Solar micro grids, bio-gas, 3 lakhs solar study lamps to school students, etc.”

It is worthy to mention here that the state of Tripura has bagged three awards in the field of Renewable Energy among eight states of north eastern region. Tripura achieved awards for second highest solar power installed capacity as on March 31, 2022, while another one is for installation of highest numbers of solar irrigation pumps till March 31, of 2022. In addition, the ‘Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency’ has been selected as the best-performing state nodal agency among NE states.