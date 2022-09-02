AIFF Elections : Football Legend – Bhaichung Bhutia Accepts Defeat With Humility; HSP Condemns Political Interference 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) has congratulated its Working President – Bhaichung Bhutia for fighting a great battle against all odds in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections.

“Although he lost the election due to extreme political interference, the kind of love and support people of Sikkim have shown towards Bhaichung Bhutia across all sections is heart-warming. This fight was tough from day one when players’ voting rights were not given. Despite lots of political pressure from the mighty national party Bhaichung Bhutia didn’t sell his honour & soul,” – informed an official release.

“He stood up against political pressure for the betterment of Football. When others became puppets of the national political party, Bhaichung stood tall protecting the pride & honour of Sikkim,” – the release further reads.

After losing the election, Bhutia stated that “I accept my defeat with humility. I have been a servant of football for more than two decades and I will continue to do so. I understand my followers & well-wishers are upset but I want to tell them that I am very very grateful to everyone who has supported me and rooted for me. It was because of all your love I was able to hold my ground despite immense political pressure to withdraw. I have been striving to clean the football at Sikkim & national levels and I promise that I will keep working towards the betterment of football at the state and national levels. One day football shall win, keep the faith alive.”

Meanwhile, HSP has also condemned the entire political lobby and SFA President – Menla Ethenpa who choose the “winning horse” by match-fixing over football and its betterment.

‘Now, HSP hopes that Mr. Menla Ethenpa will bring 40-50 lakhs per year funds, for the betterment of football for Sikkim. Hamro Sikkim Party is proud of the fact that in an environment where the political masters ask people to bend, they start crawling, our working president Bhaichung Bhutia didn’t compromise his values. It was informed by Biraj Adhikari, General Secretary, Hamro Sikkim Party,” – the release added.