Assam CM Discusses National Security With Eastern Command Air Chief 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today discussed about various issues related to the security of eastern and northeastern India with the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command – Air Marshal D K Patnaik.

Patnaik called-upon the Assam CM at the latter’s office in the secretariat.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Held a meeting with Air Marshal DK Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command. Discussed various issues concerning national security, especially in East & NE. Expressed my gratitude to @IAF_MCC on behalf of people of Assam for selflessly serving the nation.”