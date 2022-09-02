Assam CM Discusses National Security With Eastern Command Air Chief 

- NET Web Desk
The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today discussed about various issues related to the security of eastern and northeastern India with the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command – Air Marshal D K Patnaik.
Patnaik called-upon the Assam CM at the latter’s office in the secretariat.
Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Held a meeting with Air Marshal DK Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command. Discussed various issues concerning national security, especially in East & NE. Expressed my gratitude to @IAF_MCC on behalf of people of Assam for selflessly serving the nation.”
Held a meeting with Air Marshal DK Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command.
Discussed various issues concerning national security, especially in East & NE. Expressed my gratitude to @IAF_MCC on behalf of people of Assam for selflessly serving the nation. pic.twitter.com/FiADC1tMw1
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 2, 2022