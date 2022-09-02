Assam CM Reviews Preparedness For India-South Africa T20 Match

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today reviewed the preparations for the India-South Africa T20 match to be held here next month, and asked officials to ensure adequate arrangements.

The match is scheduled to be held at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on October 2.

Sarma met the officials of the district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan and other related departments, besides office-bearers of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Reviewed preparations for India-South Africa T20 match in Guwahati on Oct 2 with Assam Cricket Association, PWD, Sports Dept, Fire & Emergency Services and Power Dept officials. Asked police to make spl traffic arrangement to avoid jams as the match will coincide with Durga Puja.”

“Measures will be taken to ensure movement of players & spectators is not disrupted due to ongoing construction works. Asked district administration & police to ensure adequate lighting of the road leading to the hotel where cricketers will stay and stadium.” – he further added.