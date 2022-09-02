Assam Government Striving To Upgrade Health Infrastructure; Immensely “Committed To Excellence” : CM Sarma To Delhi CM 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued to criticize his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, as he claimed on Friday that the northeastern state, despite being smaller in certain aspects than Delhi, was “committed to excellence”.

He highlighted that his government’s unwavering efforts to upgrade the medical facilities and health infrastructure.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Our commitment for excellence is supreme. We do & don’t brag. Despite being small state in eco terms compared to Delhi, Assam constructing 21 state-of-art medical colleges / hospitals: 06 completed; 03 to be completed this year. Rest in difft stages of completion.”

Its worthy to note that both the Assam & his Delhi counterpart have been engaged in a Twitter war, which began when the Delhi CM criticized the Assam government’s decision to merge schools, which will force the closure of a number of educational institutions.

The Assam CM responded by claiming that Kejriwal, as usual, made comments without completing his homework and was unaware of the best efforts initiated by the Assam government, since Sarma was the state education minister.