COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 82 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 558 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 82 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 14.80%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 558. While, a total of 2,37,260 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 722 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 554 samples were tested on September 1, 2022, out of which 34 samples belonged to males, while 48 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,35,980. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 82 positive cases.