IIT-Guwahati To Soon Have ‘Advanced Care Research Centre’; Boosting Technological Innovation In Healthcare Sector 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will soon have a centre to conduct research-related tasks in pursuit of advanced and affordable diagnostic solutions for non-communicable diseases, especially cancer.

In accordance with the purpose, the premier higher education and research institute has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited (KHPL).

According to an official release, this MoU was signed on Thursday on the occasion of the 29th Foundation Day of IIT-Guwahati.

As per the agreement, a Centre of Advanced Research on Diagnostics in Cancer (C-CARD), the first-of-its-kind facility in the country will be established at the premises of the institute. It will be equipped and operated by KHPL.

The MoU was signed by Prof. T G Sitharam, Director, IIT-Guwahati, and R Venkataramanan, Chief Executive Officer, Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, the IIT-Guwahati director said, “We aspire to strengthen our Research and Development arsenal and C-CARD by KHPL is a step in that direction. In near future, we envision to extend this Centre of Excellence with the activities of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute – the upcoming multi-specialty hospital at IIT-Guwahati to inculcate next-generation scientific and technological innovations in the area of healthcare.”

Under the terms of this MoU, both the organizations will collaborate to provide extensive OncoDiagnostic services in coordination with Assam Cancer Care Hospitals across the state, to prepare a comprehensive cancer atlas for the Northeastern region.

The C-CARD will also work towards the establishment of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) facilities, in order to determine the disease’s hereditary origin in India.

Besides, the other areas of collaboration incorporates of – Capability development on high-end data analytics using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques, high-quality informatics for research and development through comprehensive genomic landscape identification, capacity development through academic collaboration on clinical excellence, and partnerships with biotech and pharma majors.

In the near future, IIT-Guwahati and KHPL will collaborate on research project in the fields of – Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Bioinformatics, Data Science, Entrepreneurship Development, and other multi-disciplinary and translational areas.