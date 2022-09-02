Lok Sabha MP Calls-For Extension Of Railroad To Southern Tip of Mizoram 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha MP – C. Lalrosanga today convened a meeting with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Guwahati; and appealed the concerned authorities to extend the 51 kms-long ongoing Bairabi and Sairang railway project till the South of Mizoram.

The MP stated that the proposed 223 kms stretch to reach Hmawngbuchhuah of Lawngtlai district was put on hold; whose resumption can serve a useful purpose with the completion of Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project under the Act East Policy.

The General Manager of NFR – Anshul Gupta responded that the railway project to reach Hmawngbuchhuah has already been finalized.

He also stated that a sum of Rs 6,527 crores has been sanctioned for the Bairabi-Sairang railway project; and that Sairang station will have state-of-the-art 3 storey & 6372 sq. metre wide line; with a six metre wide subway.