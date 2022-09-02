Major Reshuffle In Tripura Police, Raju Murgan To Join On Repatriation From Central Deputation 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 02, 2022 : Tripura government has initiated a major reshuffle of 14 higher officials of the state police administration has been done following the noticeable failures in stopping the reduction of cases of thefts and robberies across the state.

Through a government notification issued on Thursday from the General Administration (Personnel & Training) Department, M. Raja Murugan, IPS is posted as ADGP (Trg.), Tripura on repatriation from central deputation. G.S. Rao, IPS, IGP(Training) has been transferred and posted as IGP(Crime & Int.). L. Darlong, IPS, IGP(Crime & Int.), has been relieved from his earlier charge and posted as IGP(Law & Order).

Arindam Nath who used to look after law and orders has been given the charge of the IGP Administration. Dilip Ray who was Principal of police training academy will now lead the charge of commandant CIAT. Sudeshna Bhattacharjee, TPS, SP(SCRB), had been relieved from her additional charge of SP (Mobile Task Force) and given the additional charge of the Principal of PTA. Nabadwip Jamatia, TPS GrI. the Commandant of CIAT will now look after the charge of SP MTF. Sankar Debnath IPS, SP (Special Branch) with additional charge of SP (Vigilance) has been transferred and posted as the most crucial post of SP West Tripura. Krishnendu Chakraborty, IPS, AIGP (Crime) will take over the charges of Sankar Debnath.

Bhanupada Chakraborty now posted as SP Khowai has been transferred and posted as AIGP (Crime) in the police headquarters. West Tripura SP Bogati Jagadishwar Reddy has been transferred and posted as the SP of Sepahijala district while his predecessor Rati Ranjan Debnath, IPS has been shifted to Khowai district as SP. Kishore Debbarma, posted as SP Unakoti, Tripura is transferred and posted as SP, Cyber Crime. Kanta Jangir who was additional SP, Gomati has been promoted as SP Khowai, the statement reads.