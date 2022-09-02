Manipur Government Mulls To Establish Drone School; Introducing New Avenues & Scope For Youths : CM Singh

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh has deliberated on promoting drone technology across agricultural sector, policing and other varied sectors for effective execution of duties and activities.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 3-days ‘Drone Awareness Training Programme’ at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Complex in Mantripukhri on Thursday; the Manipur CM has expressed the need for the establishment of a drone school in the state.

The Chief Minister advised youths of the state and the region to enroll in the IIIT; and assess the resources available in the distinguished institute.

He further mentioned that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi; India is currently placing special emphasis on the Information Technology (IT) sector.

This workshop was attended by personnel from Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Police, and civil departments including Agriculture, Department of Information Technology, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Health etc.