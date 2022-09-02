Mizoram : Health Minister Launches ‘National Deworming Day’ In Aizawl; Stresses On Hygienic Standards & Healthy Lifestyle 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Health Minister – Dr R. Lalthangliana today inaugurated the National Deworming Day, 2022 at Synod Higher Secondary School Auditorium, Mission Vengthlang, Aizawl.

The Health Minister designated the importance given to deworming; and stated that the ages between 1 to 19 years are crucial for a person’s physical and mental development and as such hygienic standards must be maintained for a healthy lifestyle.

National Deworming Day (NDD) was first observed in 2015 at 11 States/UTs and following its success, was observed throughout the country from 2016. Under the National Deworming project, children between the ages of 1-19 are given Albendazole tablets twice in a year.

Mizoram’s record of deworming by April 2022 stands at 96% for school students and non-school going children. The best record achieved by the State was in August of 2020, where it covers 99.6%.