Mizoram : Large Stash Of Arms & Ammunition Confiscated Along Indo-Myanmar Border; 1 Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Continuing its crackdown against insurgency activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) has impounded a massive stash of arms & ammunition from Champhai District along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

According to an official release, the paramilitary troop has recovered gelatine sticks, detonators and other communication equipments at the Indo-Myanmar border.

Based on specific inputs about the possible smuggling of explosives and communication equipments in one civilian hired vehicle near Vakatkai in Tiau River at Champhai district; the defence personnel nabbed an offender, identified as – Vanlalchhunga (30) hailing from Champhai District.

During spot checking, the following items were recovered – Two Walkie Talkie (China make); Three feet of Safety Fuse; 9 Detonators; Gelatine Sticks Qty – 17 Nos (17 x 125 gm) weighing 2.125 kg.