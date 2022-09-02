Mizoram : MZP Visit Schools In Aizawl; Raises Awareness Against Inter-Community Marriages 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The General Headquarter of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) – the state’s apex students’ body today visited various schools in Aizawl to carry out their campaign in sensitizing students against inter- tribe/ethnic/community marriages.

This campaign was launched in 2015; with the aim of protecting the Mizo identity and culture.

According to the President of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) – Lalnunmawia Pautu, the campaign is solely aimed to preserve the very less population of Mizos from annihilation.

Pautu also assured that the campaign does not hold any grudges against other communities residing within the state nor is it a racial discrimination campaign.

“We just want every community residing within the state to marry within their own for preserving their unique identity,” Pautu added.

Meanwhile, the leaders from the students’ body will visit various schools within Aizawl and other districts of the states on every Saturday, and deliver speeches that promote marrying within one’s community to maintain the unique culture and practices.