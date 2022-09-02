More Than 5,500 Electorates From BJP, TMC & CPI-M Joined Congress; Claims Tripura Congress 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has claimed that more than 5,500 electorates from ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) have joined the opposition Congress Party within the last 3 days in North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai Districts.

“The BJP-led administration in Tripura would undoubtedly fall in the upcoming assembly elections, which are scheduled for February 2023. Because of backing from anti-left voters and a portion of the CPI-M, the BJP was able to win the election, but once in power, they transformed into demons,” – alleged the Congress Spokesperson and party’s General Secretary – Prasanta Bhattacharjee.

Addressing the mediapersons, Bhattacharjee noted that in Tripura, 25 years of uninterrupted communist rule had made the people fed-up because of its obsolete form of politics, nepotism, corruption and underdevelopment; which the BJP exploited in 2018.

“The four and half-year term of BJP-led government, the people of Tripura found no development, vendetta politics, violence and attacks on opposition parties, massive corruption and manipulation. Therefore, people want to oust BJP from power, and the process has started,” – he stated.

Altogether, 4,973 voters belonging to 1,382 families of BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) joined Congress in North Tripura. Meanwhile, nearly 589 voters of BJP and CPI-M joined Congress in Kumarghat of Unakoti and Ambassa of Dhalai District.