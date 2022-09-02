Nagaland : Nearly 200 Kgs Of Suspected Ganja Seized From Manipur-Bound Vehicle; 3 Held 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Continuing its crackdown against drug menace, the Nagaland Police personnel of Narcotic Cell PS Mobile unit on Thursday impounded nearly 200 kgs of suspected Ganja which were found wrapped in black polythene.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces performed a routine frisking and checking of suspected vehicles at NH-2 and intercepted a Dimapur-bound vehicle, bearing Registration No. – HR51AU/5006 (Renault Duster) near Viswema Y-Junction of Kohima-Pfutsero-Imphal, which was arriving from Imphal, Manipur.

During thorough search of the vehicle, the security forces have recovered the contraband substances.

Accordingly, the security forces have apprehended 3 occupants of the vehicle, identified as : Amon Raingam (52); Ng. Masotmi (42); Holichan Shinglai (53); – all hailing from Manipur’s Ukhrul District.

Meanwhile, a case, vide Narcotic Cell Police Station Case No.10/2022 U/S 20 (b) (ii) (c)/60 Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has been registered for further investigation.