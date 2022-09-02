PM Modi To Apprise On Tripura’s Pending Issues With Bangladesh PM On September 6 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 02, 2022 : The pending issues of Tripura’s bordering areas connecting with neighbouring country Bangladesh will be raised and discussed in the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on September 06 next in New Delhi, said Special Secretary of the Industries and Commerce department Abhishek Chandra on Friday.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday afternoon, Chandra said that the trade between Tripura and Bangladesh has increased by 158 percent which is Rs 1,008.40 crore in the 2021-22 financial year while the trade in 2017-18 FY was Rs 390.68 crore only.

“Foundation stone of another border haat at Kamalpur in Dhalai district and Kurmarghat in Bangladesh were unveiled on February 03 next with a cost of Rs 5.30 crore. However, during the COVID pandemic period, existing two border haats in Tripura were stopped. The state government requested the Bangladesh government to look into the issues and to boost up the bordering trades”, he added.

The Special Secretary said “The Bangladesh government raised objection to the developmental works of the Integrated Check Post in Muhurighat under Belonia sub-division of South Tripura district which halted the entire process. Not only this, the 150-metre long friendship bridge (Maitri Setu) between India and Bangladesh at Sabroom under South Tripura district was inaugurated, but needs to be revamped in facilitating trade with the neighbouring country.”

“Based on these issues, all the matters have been compiled in the office of Chief Secretary and sent for the Prime Minister’s office. Prime Minister Modi has agreed to raise the issues of developmental works which are halted due to objections raised by the Bangladesh government. Many works are pending on Bangladesh’s part while completed in our territory. Our humble request to the Bangladesh government would be to follow the agreement with the government of India,” Chandra told reporters.

The high official also said “Tripura government identified 26 products for direct trade with Bangladesh, but 16 products were permitted and the rest are waiting for clearance from counterpart’s end. Among these products waiting for permission include exporting tea, rubber, etc. The ‘Maitri Setu’ traffic movement would start soon after completion of the pending works on the Bangladesh side.”