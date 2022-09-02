Tripura Police Launches Crackdown On Robbers; SIT Constituted 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 02, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha reviewed the matter of recent increase in theft incidents in and around Agartala city, and issued necessary instructions to tackle this situation.

In a press communique, in-charge of AIGP(L/O) Jyotishman Das Choudhury informed that all checking points in and around Agartala City has been activated throughout the night. Every vehicle should be checked at night in naka points. Necessary documents of vehicle and persons should be checked.

Deployment of police, TSR and SPOs has been enhanced at police stations in Agartala city at night time. Enhanced patrolling through Beat police and night mobile is being carried out in the sensitive pockets in and around Agartala city. Village defense parties have been activated in sensitive pockets and necessary assistance from police side will be provided. Close watch on the habitual offenders and scrap dealers is being maintained, the communique reads.

Choudhury also stated, necessary legal action is being taken against the habitual offenders to bind them down as per law prevent any. Close watch is being maintained on Bus Stand and Railways station. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate recently registered cases on theft for prompt investigation and identification of offenders and to bring them under legal process.

Senior level police officers are entrusted to supervise for effective policing in and around Agartala city. Patrolling of ERSS mobile vehicles is being extended to sensitive pockets for enhancement of police presence in Agartala city.

Tripura police appeals public to assist police by dialing “112” in case of any suspicious movement or information of any suspected person. Efforts of Police to identify the miscreants and to arrest them who are involved in such incidents is continuing and is being monitored regularly at senior levels.