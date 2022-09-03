Assam : 3 Members Of Family Killed In Road Mishap At Biswanath 

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Assam’s Biswanath District.

The mishap occurred at Gereki on NH-15 in Biswanath District on Friday, when a four-wheeler

Meanwhile, the deceased have been identified as Taufiq Rahman Ansari, Beauty Ansari and a child Zoheb Rahman. The deceased woman was the sister-in-law of Taufiq and the child was his nephew.

According to UNI report, they were travelling to Biswanath Chariali for the treatment of the nephew; when the tragedy occurred.