Assam : 400 Kg Cannabis Seized In Nagaon; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

Continuing its crackdown against drug menace, the Assam Police alongwith the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) confiscated nearly 400 kg of cannabis (ganja) from Nagaon District and nabbed one person, in connection with the offence.

Based on specific inputs, a joint operation was launched by the state police and CRPF at Nagaon town; which led to the seizure of the contraband substances from a residence owned by the kingpin of ganja distribution in the district – Hasan Ali. In accordance with the seizure, the security forces have nabbed the drug smuggler.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nagaon district – Leena Doley, Ali had brought the narcotics from Nagaland’s Dimapur District and distributed it in Nagaon.

“Our drive against drugs and NDPS items is going on. It is a big haul,” – stated the Nagaon SP.