Assam : AIIEA, AIIPA Extends Financial Assistance To Flood-Hit Public School In Nalbari; Renovate Classrooms 

NET Web Desk

The All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) and the All India Insurance Pensioners’ Association (AIIPA) have extended financial assistance towards a flood-hit public school in Assam.

Both the associations collected donations from the employers and pensioners, leading to the renovations of several classrooms of the Galdighala High School at Addabari in Nalbari District and distributed school bags to more than 350 students.

These renovated school rooms were innovated by the General Secretary of AIIEA – Shreekanta Mishra.