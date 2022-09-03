Assam : NIA Conducts Multiple Searches Along 7 Districts; In ULFA Recruitment Case 

NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted multiple searches along 16 locations of Assam on Friday; linked with a United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) recruitment case.

According to a press release issued by the central agency, raids were conducted at 16 locations in seven districts of the northeastern state. These are – Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo and Sivasagar.

The raids are conducted in connection with “RC-23/2022/NIA/DLI pertaining to the activities of ULFA, including recruitment of youth in the ULFA, extortion of money for strengthening ULFA and radicalization of youth for unlawful activities and their training at camps based across the Indo-Myanmar border in Myanmar. This case was registered suo-moto by NIA vide RC-23/2022/NIA/DLI dated 18/05/2022,” – the release further reads.

During the searches, digital devices, live ammunition alongwith incriminating documents and literatures related to the proscribed outfit – ULFA have been seized. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of NIA wrote “NIA Conducts Multiple Searches in Assam in the ULFA Recruitment Case (RC-23/2022/NIA/DLI)”