BJP Threatens To Withdraw Support To Meghalaya Government 

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today threatened to withdraw support to the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, following the spate of allegations against the administration.

Addressing the mediapersons, the BJP leader and Meghalaya in-charge – Chuba Ao asserted that “we may withdraw support from the government within one month. We will discuss with our party national president – JP Nadda. Discussions are going on.”

“As soon as the party decides to stop supporting, it will lay out its future plans while also informing the populace of its reasoning,” – he further added.

The NPP has 23 legislators and is supported by the United Democratic Party (8), People’s Democratic Front (4), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (2), BJP (2), Nationalist Congress Party (1) and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (1); besides the five suspended Congress legislators. While, the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) has 12 members.

Its worthy to note that the BJP has expressed strong criticism against the Conrad Sangma-led administration for the alleged Saubhagya scam, illegal coal mining, FCI rice scam, misuse of central fund from the Special Assistance Grant Scheme in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).