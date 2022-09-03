COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 64 New Cases; Active Caseload Dips To 528 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 64 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 19.22%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 528. While, a total of 2,37,324 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 722 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 333 samples were tested on September 2, 2022, out of which 32 samples belonged to males, while 32 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,36,074. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 64 positive cases.