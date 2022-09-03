Manipur-Based Design Studio Bags Prestigious ‘International Muse Design Award 2022’ For Mount Manipur Memorial 

NET Web Desk

Manipur’s Huidrom Design Studios has been conferred with the coveted ‘International Muse Design Award 2022’ for the Project – Mount Manipur Memorial under the Architectural Concept Design Competition.

This memorial devoted exclusively to the freedom warriors, is spanned across an area of more than 45000 sq ft.

It features the back of the royal elephant with the museum, royal sword monument, galleries, an outdoor auditorium, cafeteria and a beautiful garden.

Besides, the sword monument is a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle. It incorporated of one dedicated gallery for Maharaja Kula Chandra Dhaja Singh; alongwith another 22 Manipuris.

This project’s design is truly organic, which has drawn attention from the globe; thereby aiding in the design studio’s current contribution to the field of architecture.

Its worthy to note that the memorial pays homage to the forgotten patriots. Mount Harriet is the third-highest island peak in Andaman and Nicobar islands, where Manipur’s Maharaja Kulachandra Dhaja Singh and 22 other freedom fighters were imprisoned during the Anglo-Manipuri war (1891).

In order to eliminate the British rule in India, a number of significant historical occurrences made-up into the Indian Independence movement; which lasted from 1857 to 1947. The easternmost state of India, Manipur, has seen its fair share of independence revolutions against the British.

According to an official statement issued by the Huidrom Design Studio, “1891 shows the greatest battle and bravest of soldiers and men in this easternmost part of India. On 31st March 1891, British India declared war on Manipur. Expeditionary forces were sent from three sites, Kohima column, Silchar Column and Tamu column. Many pitch battles were fought in the hills and valleys of Manipur. Many brave Manipuri gave their life to the protection of their motherland. The Manipuris lost the war against the mighty British Empire. Manipur war hero Yubraj Tikendrajit and General Thangal were publicly hanged in Imphal. The British thought they had crushed the freedom movement by hanging them, but it did not happen. After that, Maharaja Kulachandra Dhaja Singh and 22 freedom fighters were sent to Kalapani and kept on Mount Harriet. Today, in his memory, the Government of India honoured his contribution by renaming Mount Harriet ‘Mount Manipur’ (October 2021).”

Taking to Twitter, the concerned Design Studio wrote “Huidrom Design Studios is once again excited and honoured to receive the prestigious International Muse Design Award 2022 (Season2) as a GOLD WINNER for the Project Mount Manipur Memorial (Architectural Concept Design Competition). We are so blessed by the opportunity given to us by the Government of Manipur. Our special thanks to honourable CM Manipur for his incredible Vision and Ideas and for believing in us. This project design is indeed an organic design that not only the entire world recognized but also helps us leave footprints in the field of architecture today.”