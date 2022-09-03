Manipur CM Welcomes 5 Former JD(U) Legislators In BJP 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today welcomed the 5 former Janata Dal (United) legislators, who joined the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

The ceremony was held in presence of the President of BJP Manipur Pradesh – A Sharda Devi.

These five JD(U) MLAs – (Khumukcham Joykishan, Ngursanglor Sanata, Ashab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khoute) had joined the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Along with State BJP President, Smt @AShardaDevi Ji, heartily welcomed the 5 JDU MLAs who got merged into BJP yesterday. This merger shows the love and trust entrusted by people in the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble BJP President Shri @JPNadda Ji.”

“The 5 JDU MLAs are; 1) Hon’ble MLA Shri Khumukcham Joykishan Singh Ji 2) Hon’ble MLA Shri Ngursanglur Sanate Ji 3) Hon’ble MLA Shri Md. Achab Uddin Ji 4) Hon’ble MLA Shri Thangjam Arunkumar Ji 5) Hon’ble MLA Shri L. M. Khaute Ji” – he further added.

The 5 JDU MLAs are; 1) Hon'ble MLA Shri Khumukcham Joykishan Singh Ji 2) Hon'ble MLA Shri Ngursanglur Sanate Ji 3) Hon'ble MLA Shri Md. Achab Uddin Ji 4) Hon'ble MLA Shri Thangjam Arunkumar Ji 5) Hon'ble MLA Shri L. M. Khaute Ji — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 3, 2022

Despite harsh condemnation from various political sectors, the Manipur Legislative Assembly (MLA) Secretariat stressed in a bulletin that the “merger” was carried-out in accordance with the provisions of the 10th schedule of the constitution.

However, the opposition party Congress announced that the party will move the High Court, as the “merger” of five JD(U) members violates the terms of the 10th schedule of the constitution.

Taking to Twitter, the State Congress spokesperson – Ningombam Bupenda Meitei stated “5 @Jduonline MLAs out of 6 JD(U) MLAs from Manipur merging with @BJP4India is not only unconstitutional, but the act also attracts disqualification under the Constitution of India. There will be a move to High Court to disqualify them. Save Constitution, Save Democracy.”