Manipur : Congress To Move HC Over 5 JD(U) Legislators Joining BJP; Indicates Violation Under 10th Schedule Of Constitution 

NET Web Desk

The opposition party Congress announced that the party will move the High Court, as the “merger” of five JD(U) members violates the terms of the 10th schedule of the constitution.

Taking to Twitter, the State Congress spokesperson – Ningombam Bupenda Meitei stated “5 @Jduonline MLAs out of 6 JD(U) MLAs from Manipur merging with @BJP4India is not only unconstitutional, but the act also attracts disqualification under the Constitution of India. There will be a move to High Court to disqualify them. Save Constitution, Save Democracy.”

Its worthy to note that, five JD(U) MLAs (Khumukcham Joykishan, Ngursanglor Sanata, Ashab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khoute) had joined the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Despite harsh condemnation from various political sectors, the Manipur Legislative Assembly (MLA) Secretariat stressed in a bulletin that the “merger” was carried-out in accordance with the provisions of the 10th schedule of the constitution.

The State JD(U) President – Kshetrimayum Biren responded to the political development; by asserting that the party would petition the High Court to have these five MLAs removed from office, as their actions violated the terms of the 10th schedule.

In the meantime, Mohammad Abdul Nasir is the lone JD(U) MLA left in the party; and has rushed to Delhi.