Manipur : Locally-Produced Pineapples Displayed In Dubai’s Leading ‘Lulu Hypermarket’

NET Web Desk

In a major boost to the production and uplifting the economic condition of small cultivators, the Manipur-grown horticulture products are now placed at special display in Dubai’s Lulu Hypermarket.

The ‘in-store promotion show’ of pineapples from Manipur, which was staged in cooperation with Dubai’s leading supermarket chain Lulu Group, is a component of APEDA’s strategy to promote locally-produced agricultural products in the international markets. It has also been jointly initiated by the Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) under Manipur’s Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation; and has been specifically displayed as the “Produce of Manipur”.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM wrote “Today starting at 11.30 AM which went on till 12.30 PM, Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) under Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation, Govt of Manipur in collaboration with Agricultural Processed Food Products Export Development Agency (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India and Lulu Group International, Dubai jointly conducted an *In-store Promotion Programme of Manipur pineapple to Dubai* through online mode. We joined from our *Organic Outlet*, Sanjenthong. It is indeed a proud moment for the people of Manipur to have our exquisitely tasty, juicy & unique organic Pineapples of Manipur to be showcased in the *Lulu Hypermarket, Dubai* specifically displayed as *Produce of Manipur*.”