Meghalaya Government To Initiate Stern Action Against Individuals; Aiding Unlawful Truck Movement : Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister – Prestone Tynsong has assured that the state administration will not hesitate to initiate stern action against anybody, if discovered aiding the unlawful movement of trucks.

He was responding to a query regarding claims that vehicles with excessive loads are permitted to ply over the Umiam bridge.

Addressing the mediapersons, Tynsong stated that “Identify the individuals, accountable for allowing trucks to ply over the Umiam Bridge and other public highways; carrying over 40-50 metric tonnes.”

However, he insisted that for the administration to respond right away, these allegations should be substantiated by requisite evidences.

He informed that the Transport department had also deployed enforcement inspectors at Umiam bridge; to oversee and initiate strict action against overloaded trucks.

Tynsong, who is also in-charge of Power and PWD (Roads) said trucks carrying more than 20 metric tons are not authorized to operate; since they could endanger the lifespan of the existing bridge.