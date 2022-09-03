Mizoram : Union Minister – Smriti Irani Convenes Meeting In Lunglei; Reviews Progress Of Centrally-Sponsored Schemes

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD) and Minority Affairs – Smriti Zubin Irani today convened a meeting with various departments at Mizoram’s Lunglei district; reviews the progress of various central-government schemes in the northeastern state.

Speaking with mediapersons at Atal Bhavan in Aizawl, the Minister claimed that she had appealed to the Lunglei district officials to fully comprehend the central-government schemes and how these benefits can be directly transferred into their bank accounts, ensuring that every individual from the most underprivileged members of the community would be served.

She has instructed the Lunglei Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Kulothungan A, to organize a Special Pension Camp in the District so that widows, people with disabilities, and all other beneficiaries who qualify for benefits under the Social Welfare Schemes can be identified in each block and attain requisite support.

Furthermore, she also highlighted the necessity of an Integrated Farming Approach under Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fishery department; thereby ensuring that every farmer receives the benefits of ‘Kisan Credit Card’.

Irani also urged the Lunglei DC to identify drop-out students from schools, particularly for girls; to which the DC assured that the issue will be addressed and evaluated.

The Union Minister expressed gratitude that upon her arrival to the state after nine-years, it is evident that the party members were committed to the cause of enhancing India’s relationship with the northeastern state.