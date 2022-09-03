Nagaland : ANTA Strongly Condemns Attack On Taxi Drivers; Seeks Stern Action Against Miscreants 

NET Web Desk

The All Nagaland Taxi Association (ANTA) has vehemently condemned the attack on the taxi drivers; subjected to robbery and physical abuse by some miscreants.

According to a press release, the association stated that the “increasing cases of attack against the Taxi Drivers in the recent months is alarming and such inhuman acts has no place in a civil society.”

Meanwhile, the body has also highlighted two latest incidents. “Firstly, on 15th Aug 2022, two unknown miscreants forcefully stopped the Taxi at Shortcut 10th Mile and started demanding money from the passengers and even confiscated their phones. Secondly, on 30th Aug 2022, 3 unidentified miscreants with firearms hired a Taxi from Medziphema to Pherima Village, wherein, the driver was mercilessly beaten-up and robbed at gunpoint near Tsiepama Model Village entrance gate,” – the press release further reads.

“The Association further issues strong warning against the perpetrator of the atrocities that stern action will be taken and appeal the state government to expedite the matter and initiate action against the perpetrator under the relevant Section and Acts of Law at the earliest,” – added the release.