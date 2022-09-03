Senior IAS Official – VB Pathak Formally Takes Charge As Sikkim Chief Secretary 

NET Web Desk

The senior IAS official – Vijay Bhushan Pathak formally took charge of his office as the new Chief Secretary of Sikkim at Tashiling Secretariat this morning.

He received a rousing welcome from the Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department – R. Telang, along with Secretaries from various departments and the staff of the Chief Secretary’s office by offering khadas.

Its worthy to note that the 1990 batch IAS Officer of Sikkim cadre – VB Pathak, who was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary-cum Development Commissioner of Planning & Development Department with additional charge of Finance Department, was appointed as Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim by the State government; following the retirement of S.C. Gupta, IAS (SK-1986) from the post on August 31, 2022.

As per an office order issued by the Department of Personnel, Pathak shall continue to hold the charge of Finance Department and shall relinquish the charge of Development Commissioner, Planning & Development Department.