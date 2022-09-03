Sikkim Hosts Fourth Edition Of ‘Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC)’ For Northeast India

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The fourth edition of the ‘Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC)’ for the Northeast region final was held today at Atal Incubation Centre Sikkim Manipal University Technology Business Incubation Foundation (AIC- SMUTBI).

As many as 13 ideas were pitched and two top ideas from Sikkim have adjudged at best two startup rather ideas and rewarded with 25k dollars which is nearly 19 lakhs in Indian rupee. The top two startups are O2 Himalaya and Akumen AI (Manipur).

Entrepreneurs from 200 countries are taking part in the world’s largest startup support program and pitch competition. The program offers the founders, an opportunity to pitch on a global stage for a share of US$1 million in prizes plus additional investment opportunities and in-kind support.

The event is hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network and Monsha’ at program offers founders a chance to pitch on a global stage for a share of US$1 million in prizes plus additional investment opportunities and in-kind support.

Meanwhile, the winners further need to compete at the National level and in October, global finalists will be invited to participate in an intensive startup Boot Camp. The top 100 startups will advance to the quarterfinals and compete for a chance to pitch at the Global Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November.

The function was attended by DC Pakyong Tashi Chopel as chief guest accompanied by Bibhu Mishra from The Global Education & Leadership Foundation (tGELF), Rajiv Kumar from NITI Aayog, Tez Chingtham, C.E.O. AIC SMUTBI, Chief Coordinator, SEED Cell, Raj Lama and Entrepreuner Amit Patrio.